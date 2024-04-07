- An early morning crash killed one person and injured multiple others near the Interstate 680/Highway 242 split in Concord. The crash happened around 5:14 am when the vehicle left the roadway, and an initial report suggested that five people were involved. [NBC Bay Area]
- There has been a crackdown by the SFMTA on cars blocking sidewalks, with tickets being issued for people parking in their own driveways the way they have for years. The agency says just because you haven't been cited in the past doesn't mean you won't be in the future. [KPIX]
- You didn't win Powerball. The winning ticket for Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot was sold in Oregon. [CNN]
- The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was killed in a solo rollover crash on I-880 in Hayward on Saturday evening. [Chronicle]
- A beloved Irish pub in San Joe, Rosie McCann's, is closing on April 20. [Bay Area News Group]
- The crow and raven populations in San Francisco seems to have exploded, and while these birds barely existed in the city 40 years ago, they now make up over 6% of the total bird population, as of the most recent count. [Chronicle]
- Some extremely high winds this weekend in Colorado, New Mexico and the Great Plains have fueled wildfires, knocked down trees, and caused 140,000 households to lose power outside Denver. [New York Times]
Photo: Ahmed Fahmi