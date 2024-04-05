One man was fatally shot Friday afternoon outside the El Capitan Hotel on Mission Street near 20th Street.

As Mission Local reports via the San Francisco Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 pm, and at least one bullet shattered a front window of the El Capitan Hotel at 2361 Mission Street, which occupies the upper floors of the defunct El Capitan movie theater.

Arriving officers reportedly found the man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving measures were taken, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness tells Mission Local that the shooter fled in a white car.

This appears to be San Francisco's 10th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked, as always, to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD."

Photo by Joe Kukura/SFist