- Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin made his run for mayor official Friday, signing paperwork at the city registrar's office. Peskin was holding his first campaign event Saturday morning in Portsmouth Square after telling the press he was running earlier this week. [KPIX]
- The victim in Friday's fatal shooting on Mission Street was a Venezuelan national who had just started work at the barbershop next door to the El Capitan Hotel. It was reportedly his first day on the job. [KTVU]
- A fire that could be seen from the Bay Bridge broke out on Treasure Island Friday evening. The fire occurred in an abandoned building that was apparently being occupied by squatters. [NBC Bay Area]
- There are significantly more Waymo autonomous vehicles on the street in San Francisco now compared to last fall. Waymo vehicles have been transporting around 3,500 passengers per day since December, which is up 42% over the prior quarter. [Chronicle]
- Tesla is allegedly going to roll out its own line of robotaxis in August. In typical fashion, CEO Elon Musk announced this in a one-line tweet, and one can only assume that the rollout won't be in SF since he hates it here so much. [Chronicle]
- PG&E executives are raking in huge salaries all while the utility continues to raise rates on customers and reap major profits. CEO Patricia Poppe took in just shy of $17 million in direct compensation last year. [SiliconValley.com]
- The SamTrans bus agency is cracking down on violent riders after a significant uptick in the number of assaults on drivers last year. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Citizen app