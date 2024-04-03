A woman experiencing a mental health crisis who wandered into a high school gymnasium in Petaluma on Tuesday had apparently suffered self-inflicted wounds after exiting her house through a window.

The incident began around 3 pm Wednesday, according to the Petaluma Police Department, with a report a disturbance on the 100 block of Dana Street. "A neighbor reported a female subject inside a residence running around and breaking items," police say.

The woman was then seen outside, visibly bloodied with lacerations to multiple parts of her body, naked, walking toward Petaluma High School.

"As police units were responding to the scene, the woman walked onto the school campus where she entered the school gymnasium," police say.

The gymnasium was occupied at the time by a PE class, as the Press Democrat reports, and teachers quickly ushered students out of the gym.

Police and paramedics soon arrived, and applied tourniquets to the woman's wounds, and she was taken to an area hospital. The woman's wounds were, reportedly, not life-threatening, and determined to be self-inflicted, possibly when she exited the home by breaking through a glass window. The woman also may have been attempting to harm herself, and lacerations to her arms and stomach.

"We have no reason to believe the woman was in possession of any weapons," police say.

School officials called the situation "tragic and stressful," as KRON4 reports, but they were also reprimanding students for taking photos of the woman which were circulating on social media.

"These images are now circulating within our larger community on social media and not always accompanied by accurate facts," said Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris in a statement.

The police department adds in a release, "We would like to thank the neighbors in the area who notified us of the activity in their neighborhood."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text "988" any time day or night to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat online.

Photo via Petaluma City Schools