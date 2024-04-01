- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao says she will pursue a change to the city charter to remove the police commission from the process of selecting the next chief of police. Having just given in and accepted one of the recommended candidates from the commission, Thao says the process was not the most effective and the next chief should be selected by the mayor and the city administrator. [KTVU]
- That $20/hour minimum wage for fast-food workers goes into effect today across California. It's no April Fool's joke, and Panera is no exception. [NBC Bay Area]
- The two people killed in a plane crash in Truckee on Saturday have been identified as married Israeli entrepreneurs Liron and Naomi Petrushka. [ABC 7]
- Two people died in a wrong-way crash on westbound I-580 in Tracy on Sunday morning. [KPIX]
- Colma police say they arrested a suspected retail thief, identified as 33-year-old Springs, Texas resident Kendall Bourn, outside a shopping center with over $500 in allegedly stolen merchandise on him, as well as suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. [KRON4]
- The weather will swing again this week, after a sunny Monday and Tuesday, with more rain on the way Wednesday and through the weekend. [Chronicle]
- It's 2024 and people are still writing fake headlines for yuks on April Fool's Day. [BrokeAss Stuart]
Photo: Derek Zhang