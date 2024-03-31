SFPD arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man near a San Francisco Whole Foods Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to the incident on the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, where they discovered a man with an apparent stab wound, per KRON4.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reported that they apprehended a man believed to be connected to the stabbing while conducting their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to 415-575-444.

Feature image of Whole Foods on Ocean Ave via Google Street View.