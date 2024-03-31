- A single-engine plane trying to land at the Truckee Tahoe Airport crashed into a nearby residential neighborhood Saturday evening, leaving two plane passengers dead. The cause of the crash wasn’t confirmed yet, but officials reported snowy conditions and limited visibility, although winds were light. [SFGATE]
- Hundreds gathered at Oakland's Kaiser Convention Center for the Church of Ambrosia's "Spirituality and Beyond" conference on Saturday to advocate for psilocybin (magic mushroom) decriminalization. The Church of Ambrosia is well-known for offering mushrooms as a sacrament. [Chronicle]
- Dancers Yeison Andres Jimenez from Colombia and Monica Mendoza from Peru have been crowned as the King and Queen of San Francisco's Carnaval after competing against seventeen dancers this weekend. The Carnaval is set to take place on May 25 and 26. [Mission Local]
- SF police conducted a multi-agency operation in the Tenderloin on Friday that resulted in 54 arrests, including dozens of wanted fugitives. Of those arrested, 34 had outstanding warrants, eight were apprehended for suspected drug possession for sale, and others were detained for possession of controlled substances and stolen property. [KNTV]
- A San Jose building was evacuated and three residents were taken to the hospital after reports of an unknown odor, a chemical aerosol irritant smell. [KRON4]
- Oakland International Airport might get a rebrand to the “San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport” to boost "geographic awareness” of the region for travelers. [KTVU]
Feature image via Unsplash/Alessandra Esquivel.