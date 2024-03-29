There was a homicide Thursday night in Hallidie Plaza, outside the Powell Street BART/Muni station, and it is under investigation.

An alert went out at 9:51 pm from the city's Department of Emergency Management about police activity at Powell and Market streets.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 pm, as Bay City News reports, leaving one person dead. The victim reportedly died at the scene.

Raw video from KRON4 showed police taping off the sidewalks around the BART station entrance and Hallidie Plaza itself. And you can hear an apparently unhoused man, who may have witnessed the crime, discussing a "second shot."

An image posted on X by FriscoLive415 showed what appeared to be a body under a tarp underneath the overpass, in the area of Hallidie Plaza closest to Cyril Magnin Street, near the Visitors' Information Center.

SFPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this evening inside Hallidie Plaza / Powell Bart Station at 5th and Market. Take note of the signage saying “San Francisco Visitor Information Center”. We spoke to numerous tourists while live, and suffice to say they got… pic.twitter.com/3EAb4Hue4D — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) March 29, 2024

No information has been shared about the victim, or any description of an assailant or assailants.

This appears to be the 9th homicide in the city so far this year.

A fatal shooting happened about a block from Powell Street Station in June 2023.

We'll update this post as soon as the SFPD provides an update.