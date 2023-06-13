A person was fatally shot in the overnight hours last night, at the edge of the Tenderloin about a block away from BART's Powell Station and the cable car turnaround.

The shooting occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, as NBC Bay Area reports via the SFPD.

Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the unit block of Turk Street, near where Turk hits Market, between Fifth and Sixth streets.

The victim later died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the police did not discuss any motive for the shooting.

The last fatal shooting in the Tenderloin occurred in early April on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue. There was also a homicide in the neighborhood two months earlier, in February, when a man was found fatally stabbed near the intersection of Hyde and Ellis streets.

This latest incident marks San Francisco's 23rd homicide of the year to date, following a fatality in Friday night's shooting on 24th Street in the Mission District.

Homicides are so far showing a slight uptick over 2022 in San Francisco. At this time last year, 20 homicides had occurred, marking a 15 percent rise, year over year.

Anyone with information about last night's shooting is asked to call Tenderloin Station at 415-345-7300 or SFPD dispatch at 415-553-0123.