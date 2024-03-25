Two people were found fatally shot Sunday evening by San Francisco police inside a home in the Portola neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home on Dwight Street near San Bruno Avenue around 8:44 pm Sunday, as Bay City News reports, on a report of a shooting.

SFPD officers reportedly tried to render aid to the victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither victim has been identified.

No arrests have been made, and police have not revealed any further details, only saying that homicide detectives have taken over the case.

These appear to be San Francisco's eighth and ninth homicides of the year to date, following an apparent homicide under investigation in Potrero Hill last week.

Anhone with information about this double shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Photo via Google Street View