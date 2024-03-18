- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao gave a news conference Monday touting a recent turnaround in crime statistics along Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Airport. Thao also noted that burglaries and gunfire reports are both down year over year citywide, but robberies have still ticked up 32%. [KTVU / East Bay Times]
- A homicide investigation has begun after a woman was found dead on Dakota Street near 23rd Street in SF's Potrero Hill on Sunday morning. The woman was found unresponsive around 6 am, and details are few. [SF Standard]
- Another United Airlines jet had a mechanical issue Monday at SFO and was subsequently grounded. This was a flight bound for Osaka and scheduled to leave at 12:05 pm, and the jet apparently had to return to the gate after taxiing out. [Chronicle]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office plans to increase patrols around Half Moon Bay’s Smith Field Park after a Saturday incident on a walking trail in which a woman was reportedly groped by an assailant on a bicycle. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two suspects remain at large and are wanted in connection with the shooting of a German shepherd puppy in San Jose in January. [KRON4]
- Coyote pupping season is officially about to kick off, and some hiking trails in the Presidio will now be closed to dog-walking through September, starting Monday. [KPIX]
- The Berkeley Police Department reports spending $180,000 on overtime costs and equipment relating to the January closure of People's Park. [Berkeleyside]
Photo: Robert Forcadilla