- Three people were shot and injured Sunday morning amid a verbal dispute in East Oakland. The shooting occurred around 7:45 am on the 1100 block of 47th Avenue. [KRON4]
- A driver was killed Sunday morning after their car left the roadway of the 101 freeway in Novato and caught fire. The incident happened on southbound 101 near the Alameda Del Prado onramp in Novato. [KPIX]
- Many residents of the West Portal neighborhood, and especially parents with small children, are haunted by the randomness of last week's crash at a bus stop that killed four members of a family. [Chronicle]
- While the populations in California's jails are much smaller than they were a decade ago, inmates are dying in custody at a far higher rate — largely driven by fentanyl overdoses. [CalMatters]
- A social media influencer in Sonoma surveyed followers, who are mostly Gen Z and Millennials, about why they don't drink wine, and the responses were largely about health concerns and cost — and this is bad news for the wine industry. [Chronicle]
- Two people were arrested last week in a "shoulder tap" operation outside an Emeryville liquor store — basically a sting operation with an undercover decoy — for supplying alcohol to someone underage. [KRON4]
- Zendesk is now the third company we've heard is looking to take some of the office space in the 181 Fremont tower, in a sublease from Meta. [SF Business Times]
- The CEO of Boeing, Dave Calhoun, is stepping down amid a larger corporate shakeup at the company. [Associated Press]
- A New York State appeals court has stayed several parts of a lower court's judgement against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization in the business fraud case, and lowered the bond amount he has to pay by next week to $175 million. [CNN]
Photo: Alex Bierwagen