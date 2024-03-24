A viral social media post announcing that San Francisco convenience stores were now selling onigiri, the popular Japanese snack of a rice ball wrapped in seaweed, was revealed to be a hoax slash performance art piece.

A local SF artist, Danielle Baskin, had posted on photo of an onigiri in 7-Eleven packaging with a picture of Mayor London Breed’s face on it and Breed’s slogan for the city, “It All Starts Here.”

Hell yes! Mayor London Breed partnered with 7-Eleven on a new initiative to bring Japanese onigiri to convenience stores in San Francisco. I’m beyond thrilled! Got in line early yesterday and snagged one 🍙 Thank you #7eleven pic.twitter.com/gSZPdOhl3h — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 22, 2024

However, Breed’s office confirmed to the Chronicle that there was never any partnership Breed and 7-Eleven. As he told the outlet, “Seems like everyone online is being a little too gullible today.”

Baskin told ABC7 that she had recently come back from a trip to Asia, where 7-Elevens sell many popular snacks like onigiri that are not available in American ones. She decided that it all should all start here, and made homemade onigiri with custom packaging. Baskin took them at a local 7-Eleven on Sansome Street, rallied her friends to create a line for the fake product, and captured the entire scene on social media.

"People were so excited about getting onigiri," Baskin told ABC7, "that it spread online as if they were already available at 7-Eleven." As of Sunday, the post had 1.3 million views and nearly 4,000 likes.

The stunt's virality even translated into the real world. Customers at the store inquiring about the nonexistent snack — employees said that 30-40 people came in to ask about it.

Capitalizing on the unexpected demand, Baskin says she’s now exploring production options. "Tonight, I'm figuring out the logistics with different commercial kitchens," adding, "it is a very good snack."

Baskin's art has gone viral in the past — she's mostly known for satirizing tech culture. For one of her pieces in 2021, she put up a replica Spirit Halloween Store banner to cover up Google's SF office sign on the Embarcadero to lampoon all the empty downtown spaces.

Feature image via Unsplash/Samia Liamani.