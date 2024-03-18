A 78-year-old woman was booked Sunday on suspicion of multiple charges in connection with the deadly crash in West Portal Saturday afternoon that claimed three members of a family.

The suspect driver's name is Mary Fong Lau, and as KPIX reports, Lau was booked Sunday on charges of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, reckless driving with bodily injury, driving the wrong way on a divided road, and driving at an unsafe speed.

Witnesses have suggested that Lau was suffering from some kind of medical condition, and that the car was traveling between 50 and 70 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Ulloa Street.

Lau's car, a Mercedes SUV, crashed into a bus stop just outside West Portal Station Saturday around 12:30 pm. The victims, whom KPIX has identified as a husband and wife named Diego and Mathilde, were reportedly on an outing to celebrate their wedding anniversary, heading to the San Francisco Zoo with their two children.

One child, a toddler boy, was killed in the crash, his stroller reportedly sent flying. The other, an infant, survived but remains in serious condition.

Glen Harvey, a neighbor in West Portal who was out walking his dog at the time of the crash, tells KTVU he heard a horn and then "an almighty boom."

"I mean it was, you know, people say like a bomb going off. This one was sort of like that," Harvey told the station.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the district, issued a statement over the weekend saying, "My office along with SFMTA, public works, and neighbors have already been in discussions to improve safety conditions for pedestrians and riders around the West Portal station. The trauma and impact of this incident are immeasurable."

Diego, the victim, was reportedly from Brazil, and Mathilde was reportedly from Portugal, as friends tell KPIX.

A vigil is planned for Monday at 5 pm.

Previously: West Portal Bus Stop Crash Claims Third Life, Fourth Victim Still Hospitalized

Photo: Alan Burradell/X