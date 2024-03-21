- An equipment problem between Daly City and Balboa Park stations was causing minor delays on BART Thursday morning. There was no Green Line service between the two stations, and Berryessa-bound passengers were being told to take any train and transfer at 24th Street. [KPIX]
- A new report from the Federal Trade Commission found that large grocery chains took advantage of pandemic supply-chain issues to further hike their prices. The report finds that despite inflation pressures easing, grocers have continued to raise prices and earn even higher profits. [New York Times]
- A bunch of cars in the Richmond District had their tires slashed on Tuesday night. [KPIX]
- A syphilis outbreak has been identified in Santa Cruz County, centered in and around Watsonville. [Bay Area News Group]
- JetBlue, which has not been profitable since 2019, and which was just denied a merger with Spirit Airlines, is slashing routes, including its one daily flight between SFO and LAX. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose man was arrested last week for secretly filming dozens of people in a Starbucks bathroom using a hidden camera. [NBC Bay Area]
- Steph Curry reached the milestone of 300 three-pointers last night in this NBA season, for a world-record fifth time. [KPIX]
Photo: Frank Chamaki