- That "Free Fentanyl" guy is back hanging around near a Richmond District playground. Joseph Adam Moore, who is a registered sex offender and was convicted last year of a public nuisance charge because of his "Free Fentanyl" signs outside a high school, has reportedly been camped out with some solar panels (?) near Argonne Playground. [Chronicle]
- Those dueling lawsuits between SFMOMA and City College of San Francisco have been withdrawn, and the two have come to an agreement about paying for the transport of that enormous Diego Rivera mural. Pan American Unity, which is set to be the centerpiece of the lobby of the rebuilt Diego Rivera Theater at City College, will get moved back and the two institutions have agreed to split the cost overrun for the project. [Chronicle]
- It's been two weeks since election day, and the race for second in the contest to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in the South Bay is still too close to call. Ballots are being processed, and at present, Assemblymember Evan Low leads Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian by a mere three votes; one or the other will face former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in November. [Bay Area News Group]
- Both a 21-year-old suspect allegedly trying to rob a cannabis-supply delivery driver, and the 63-year-old delivery driver, are dead after a shootout between them in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday. [KTVU]
- Once again the SFPD has raised the reward dollar amount for help solving the 2016 cold-case homicides of homeless couple Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie "Tennessee" Wayne Tate, 51. [KRON4]
- Birch & Rye, the Noe Valley Russian restaurant that was long-listed for a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, is closing its doors after just two years in business. [SF Business Times]