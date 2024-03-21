- The March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament started today, but your only big Bay Area game in the men’s bracket is Moraga’s St. Mary’s taking on Grand Canyon at 7:05 pm PT Friday night. Meanwhile in the women’s bracket, Santa Clara just tipped off against BYU, while Stanford takes on Norfolk State at 7 pm PT Friday night. [NCAA]
- More than two weeks after the March 5 election, Gavin Newsom’s $6.4 billion mental health bond Prop 1 is finally able to just barely declare victory. The measure had been too close to call, but has now passed by a slim 50.2%-49.8% margin, sparing Newsom what would have been a major political embarrassment. [USA Today]
- A Swiss company called Lonza has acquired a large Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville that was put on the market last year. Lonza paid $1.2 billion in cash for the 427,000-square-foot facility, which is one of the world’s largest biotech manufacturing sites. [Chronicle]
- With storms ready to roll in Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service is warning Bay Area residents not to drive to Lake Tahoe, saying “Travel is highly discouraged." [SFGate]
- In the case of last summer’s July 2 stabbing at Levi’s Stadium during a Mexico-Qatar soccer match, the convicted suspect Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva was sentenced to seven years in prison. [NBC Bay Area]
- The new season of Top Chef is full of Bay Area locals, but one was already eliminated in the first episode, as David Murphy of Shuggie's Trash Pie was sent home in Wednesday night’s broadcast. [Eater SF]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist