- BART's new evasion-proof fare gates are being installed today in SF's Civic Center Station. The gates will reportedly all be installed by 2025 across the BART system. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a vigil Thursday night marking 10 years since 28-year-old security guard Alex Nieto was shot and killed by San Francisco police. Nieto was in Bernal Heights Park and allegedly drew a Taser out of a holster and aimed it at police, and was then shot 59 times. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk's company Neuralink released a video showing a paralyzed man apparently using his brain to play a digital game of chess. [ABC News]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statement supporting Biden's call for a ceasefire in Gaza. [CalMatters]
- A 28-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound inside an Oakland motel Thursday, at the Nights Inn at 874 West MacArthur Boulevard. [East Bay Times]
- The rain may begin today by early afternoon, but will likely be steady sometime after 3 pm. [Chronicle]
- A 50-foot-tall oak tree at the corner of 18th and Valencia streets, outside Fellow Barber, was cut down last week, and there is now just a stump. [Mission Local]
- The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's wooden roller coaster, the Giant Dipper, is turning 100 this May, and there will be a fireworks celebration. [Bay Area News Group]