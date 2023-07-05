A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after being seen on surveillance video allegedly stabbing a fellow soccer fan at Levi's Stadium over the holiday weekend.

The stabbing occurred Sunday, July 2, amid a melee in the stands at Levi's Stadium during CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar. The victim, who was one of at least a half dozen men involved in the fight in which punches were thrown, was seen in some graphic video on social media taking off his jersey and wiping blood from a wound to his chest. We learned that he suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his upper collarbone area.

The victim's injuries were critical, however, and he is now recovering.

Warning: The video below gets violent and graphic.

As Bay Area News Group reports, 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva of Sacramento was arrested Tuesday in connection with stabbing, after Santa Clara police had posted photos of him and a female companion to social media. Both were wearing green jerseys in support of the Mexican national soccer team.

Santa Clara police said in a release that Garcia-Villanueva was identified within 24 hours of the incident using "advanced video technology" as well as community input. The female person of interest was also identified and detained, but has reportedly been released.

Garcia-Villanueva is being held in Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

