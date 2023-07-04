- At least three women were attacked and robbed of their cellphones near Alamo Square in recent days, in similar fashion to recent robberies in Noe Valley. It's not clear if the perpetrators are the same group of deplorable teens who committed the Noe Valley robberies. [Chronicle]
- A man was stabbed Sunday at Levi's Stadium amid a bloody melee in the stands during the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar. The victim suffered a wound to his upper collarbone area, and Santa Clara police have released a photo of the suspect, a bearded man who was wearing Mexican national soccer team jersey. [KTVU]
- A man who had been menacing and assaulting people in downtown Healdsburg was found dead Monday morning in a parking lot. The man's cause of death is not yet known. [KPIX]
- There were two shootings around the country Monday during July 4th celebrations. In Fort Worth, Texas, three people were killed; and five people were killed in Philadelphia by an armed man in what police are calling a "random act of violence." [New York Times]
- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Saturday at a motel in Fairfield on suspicion of homicide. The victim was a 25-year-old woman from Fairfield. [SFGate]
- Grammy winner and longtime San Francisco resident Tracy Chapman just made history as the first Black woman to be the sole writer of a song to hit #1 on the country music chart. Luke Combs's cover of Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" just hit #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. [Chronicle]
- 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just got engaged to girlfriend Jenna Brandt. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images