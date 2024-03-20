There was a stabbing incident reported Tuesday night onboard a BART train, and the victim exited the Oakland-bound train at Embarcadero Station.

The male victim in the stabbing exited a Blue Line (Dublin/Pleasanton-bound) train at 12:17 am Wednesday with a stabbing injury to his thigh. As the SF Standard reported, it appeared to be a superficial puncture wound but the victim was nonetheless transported to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital for treatment.

The weapon was described by BART Police, as heard on scanner radio, as a red box-cutter.

BART spokesperson Jim Allison said that surveillance footage is being reviewed, and no suspect description is available.

Following the incident, BART police reportedly intercepted the Blue Line train at West Oakland Station, but did not locate a suspect onboard.

High-profile incidents of violence on BART trains have been less frequent in the last year, however safety remains a concern for riders, especially on late-night trains.

A BART customer satisfaction survey published last month found that 81% of riders reported being satisfied with BART service — the first time that this number has risen above 80% in over a decade. Also, ridership was up 9% last year over 2022, but still has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, particularly on weekdays.

