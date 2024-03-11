Popular Detroit-style pizza outfit Joyride Pizza is expanding once again, and will be opening a new location soon right next to San Francisco's Ferry Building.

Joyride Pizza, which only opened its first location in San Francisco three years ago, is getting set to open its seventh location at Pier 1 — in what was formerly what co-owner Jesse Jacobs calls "the Starbucks with the best view in San Francisco."

The space is across a plaza from Gott's in the Ferry Building, and next door La Mar, and it will be an all-day location serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as Eater reports today.

"This is an iconic San Francisco building," says Jacobs, speaking to Eater. "Now we get to continue that history fueling folks in the Bay."

In the mornings, there will be breakfast pizzas, as well as bacon and eggs and Andytown Coffee. And then the all-day menu will serve Joyride's deep-dish, rectangular, Detroit-style pies in an array of meaty, vegetarian, and vegan options. Unlike some competitors around town in the Detroit pizza game, Joyride offers classics like pepperoni as well as creatively topped signature pies like the Green Goddess (with arugula, ricotta, pesto, black olives, and red onion), and the Ocean Beach (with clams, tomatoes, capers, and lemon). There's also a Buffalo chicken pizza featuring Frank's Red Hot sauce.

The new location will also get a couple of new pizzas, we're told, including a mushroom and sausage pie. And a Greek salad will be joining the Caesar and antipasto salads already on the menu at other Joyride locations.

At the new Pier 1 location, Eater tells us there will be "bougie" tater tots, treated like Beglian frites with an array of sauces.

There will also be buffalo milk soft-serve with a variety of topping options.

And it sounds like there will be a full bar on board, with Negronis, spritzes, and more, along with a selection of natural wines. (We can probably expect to find some Woods selections on the menu, given Joyride's partnership with them and the location at Woods' Lower Haight taproom.)

Joyride's planned spring opening was one of several openings highlighted in a Chronicle piece today about the revival of the Embarcadero and downtown waterfront in general. Also coming down the pike is the reopening of Don Ramon's in Four Embarcadero Center, and Bon Delire, the French cafe and Champagne bar we learned about back in November, from Sens owner Kais Bouzidi, which is coming to the former Hard Water space at Pier 3.