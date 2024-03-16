- Saturday is San Francisco’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (and more celebrations), starting at 11:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 2nd & Market Streets, then head down Market Street to Civic Center Plaza. Those streets will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Muni buses will be rerouted. [KRON4]
- Artist Mary Lovelace O'Neal is back at the SFMOMA for a solo exhibition titled "New Work: Mary Lovelace O'Neal." This is her first solo show at the museum in 45 years, and it’s running from Saturday, March 16, 2024, through October 20, 2024. [SFMOMA]
- New numbers show that inflation ticked up in the Bay in February. Consumer prices grew 2.4%, compared to February 2023, but electricity costs jumped nearly 30%. [Mercury News]
- A judge mandated that an independent party monitor the federal women's prison in the East Bay, for the first time in U.S. history. The Dublin prison is facing numerous lawsuits over sexual abuse and retaliation. [KQED]
- East Bay drivers, there will be a full closure of southbound I-680 in Pleasanton from 9pm this Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for repairs and repaving. This roadwork was postponed twice before due to bad weather. [Chronicle]
- On Friday, the new East Bay soccer teams, the Oakland Roots and Soul soccer clubs, got approval to use the Oakland Coliseum for their 2025-2026 seasons. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle published an investigation into the life of the Santa Rosa man who is accused of beheading and shooting his mother in Mendocino County, then setting it on fire afterward to cover up the crime.
