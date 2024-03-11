Four Oakland Taco Bell restaurants appear to have gone drive-thru only, though some only in the evening, in the latest hit to Oakland’s fast-food landscape.

It somehow made national news when the burger chain In-N-Out announced the closure of their Oakland location in January, citing “ongoing issues with crime” (its last day is March 24). The closure of a nearby Denny’s about a week later got similar outsized national coverage. Though it was less-noticed in early 2023 when the cult-hit chicken chain Raising Cane’s closed the dining room of their Oakland location, also blaming crime, and went drive-thru only.

So we’ll see whether the national press goes haywire over KRON4’s reports that a couple of Oakland Taco Bell locations have also closed their dining rooms, and gone to an exclusively drive-thru model. The above KRON4 segment, which shows one frustrated customer trying to walk through the drive-thru, notes the dining rooms were closed at Taco Bell locations at 3535 35th Avenue and 630 Hegenberger Road. (Though the website for the Hegenberger Road shows the dining room open until only 5 pm, so maybe it depends when you go there.)

And the dining room closures do appear to be related to crime. One employee told KRON4, “It’s closed because some people sometimes make trouble.”

These Taco Bell restaurants are operated by a franchise owner, not Taco Bell’s parent company Yum! Brands. But Taco Bell did provide KRON4 with an official statement.

“Providing a safe environment for team members and customers is the priority at Taco Bell restaurants,” according to the statement. “The franchise owner and operator has informed us that they are consistently evaluating and working to ensure a safe environment by implementing procedures, such as closing dining rooms, and hiring security guards, and they have taken extra measures to meet with local law enforcement.”

That indicates the move may not be permanent, but I would not hold my breath for the dining rooms at those locations to reopen soon.

KRON4 adds that “There are two other Taco Bell locations in Oakland,” and that “It is unknown at this time if those locations have also closed their indoor dining rooms."

But checking their websites, it's confirmed that the 35th Avenue location KRON4 mentions has closed igx dining room. Websites also indicate that the 6900 Bancroft Avenue location and the 2255 Telegraph Avenue location have also both closed their dining rooms. But again, the website for the Hegenberger Road location mentioned in KRON4’s reports shows the dining room closing early at 5 pm.

Image: A A. via Yelp