Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations descended on the women's prison FCI Dublin Monday morning for unknown reasons, but it likely is connected with an ongoing cascade of abuse allegations against officer there.

It's been over a year and a half since multiple employees at FCI Dublin pleaded guilty to charges of groping and abusing female inmates at the prison, but the allegations continue to stream in. As KTVU reported, a dozen more lawsuits were just filed last week, bringing the total of suits filed against FCI Dublin officers to 63. And according to lawyers, up to 100 suits are expected to be filed.

Eight officers, including the prison's ex-warden, have been charged so far, and in December 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee began investigating the situation at FCI Dublin.

FBI agents swarmed the prison Monday morning, and as KTVU reports, the agency has only confirmed that they "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location."

While the current administration at the prison has said that all the "bad apples" have been dismissed and things have turned around, per KTVU, the FBI appears to believe there is more to uncover there.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers paid a visit to the prison in January, on short notice, and she has been considering assigning a special master to oversee the prison going forward.

Judge Rogers was the same judge who in January sentenced former FCI Dublin correctional officer Ross Klinger to one year of home detention for have sexual relations with three female inmates. Rogers called the case "particularly difficult," and said Klinger's "conduct was particularly horrifying to the victims."

We'll update you if we learn more about the FBI raid.

