- A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run collision on I-80 westbound in San Francisco. The person was killed by an unknown vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Monday between the Fifth Street and Ninth Street exits. [KTVU]
- A Vallejo woman was arrested last week after allegedly carjacking a Toyota Sienna while it was being detailed, and dragging a man 20 feet as he tried to stop her. [KPIX]
- A woman was killed in an early morning two-car collision Sunday in the Oakland hills, on the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road, and multiple other people were injured as well. [NBC Bay Area]
- One of San Francisco's first office-to-residential conversion projects, the Warfield Building on Market Street, is facing foreclosure proceedings due to late payments on its loan. [Chronicle]
- Jewish students at UC Berkeley are planning a rally and march today to protest what they say is a lack of safety and rampant antisemitismon campus in the wake of a chaotic incident last month involving an Israeli speaker event. [NBC Bay Area]
- Rep. Adam Schiff was on "Meet the Press" Sunday pushing back on Rep. Katie Porter's claim that last week's primary was "rigged" in his favor. [New York Times]
- As PG&E hikes rates, the cost per charge for electric vehicle owners is going up, and getting closer to the cost of a tank of gas. [Chronicle]
