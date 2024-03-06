- Much of the moderate slate for the San Francisco Democratic Party’s governing board, known as the DCCC, was elected Tuesday, and voters also favored Mayor London Breed's law-and-order ballot measures. Two moderate candidates for SF supervisor, running in the fall, were part of the DCCC slate and their election will now help their chances of winning those seats. [Chronicle]
- At least one of the two SF judges who faced a rare reelection challenge survived Tuesday's vote. Judge Michael Begert won a new six-year term by a fair margin, but Judge Patrick Thompson's lead was still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, with more votes left to count. [Chronicle]
- A 60-year-old Berkeley man was seriously injured Sunday trying to help push a pickup truck on a snowy Tahoe hill. The truck rolled backwards over him, and he remains in intensive care. [Bay Area News Group]
- Scattered showers are expected throughout the day Wednesday, with possible thunderstorms as well. [ABC 7]
- Proposition 1, Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to address mental health care, was leading by a small margin as of Tuesday night. [CalMatters]
- Former House Rep. Jackie Speier looks to have won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, returning to where she began her career in politics four decades ago. [KPIX]
- Nikki Haley has officially dropped out of the Republican presidential race, but she did not endorse Donald Trump, and here are her remarks. [New York Times]
Photo: Tomas Martinez