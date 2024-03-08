- There was a shooting at a home in San Francisco's Outer Mission early Friday that left one person critically injured. The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Alemany Boulevard just before 4 a.m. [KTVU / SF Standard]
- Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced the conviction of former Fremont City Manager Mark Danaj on Thursday on fraud charges. Danaj was convicted of misusing a city credit card for personal expenses, and ordered to pay $300,000. [KRON4]
- Anyone missing a safe? Someone dumped an entire, rather large safe on the side of the the Harrison/MacArthur off-ramp from westbound I-580 in Oakland on Thursday. [Henry K. Lee/X]
- Expect some rain to fall Saturday afternoon, with a bit more falling on Sunday, but none of these are expected to be a serious downpour in the Bay. [Chronicle]
- Parents of UC Berkeley students who are part of the Safe Bears group are funding private security guards to patrol an area around dorms on the south side of the campus amid rising incidents of crime and armed robberies. [KPIX]
- A study at UCSF has found that pieces of the COVID-19 virus can remain present in blood and tissues of otherwise healthy people for up to 14 months after the acute phase of an infection. [KRON4]
- A new report suggests that after SFO banned the sale of plastic water bottles in 2019, the airport's carbon foorprint went up because of the greenhouse gases required to produce aluminum bottles. [KRON4]
Photo: Google Street View