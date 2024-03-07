The February 9 mass robbery of an Old Navy in Alameda was tracked to a house in Oakland, which Alameda police raided, and found $75,000 in merchandise — with the tags still on all of the items.

The Old Navy store Alameda's South Shore Shopping Center suffered a “mass shoplifting” event on February 9 of this year. But the store’s security team noticed some similarities between that robbery and other robberies in the shopping center.

Feeding that information to the Alameda Police Department, the police were able to determine that certain individuals were involved in multiple thefts, and even figured out their drop-off point for the stolen items. That led to a raid at an undisclosed Oakland address, where KPIX reports that police found $75,000 worth of stolen merchandise — from Old Navy and elsewhere — in what appeared to be a highly organized operation.



"Much of the [stolen] items still had tags on it. They were on hangers," Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi told KPIX. "The operation, when I say it was similar to any other retail store, there were specific locations at this residence where specific items were categorized and being stored."

According to a release from the Alameda Police Department, they seized “eight truckloads of stolen merchandise, multiple stolen vehicles, and more than $10,000 in cash.”

Without mentioning details, the release also notes that the operation involved the loss prevention teams at retailers “Kohl’s, LensCrafters, Ross, TJ Maxx/Marshall’s, Walgreens, Carter’s, Walmart, Safeway, and Nordstrom.”

The suspects were not named in the release, which is probably intentional. The release adds that “The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.”

But Chief Joshi told KPIX, "I'll tell you this... we're not stopping here," and added, "We want to go as high up as we can to figure out who all is involved, where else this is occurring, what are the linkages?"

The California Attorney General’s Office has a retail theft reporting portal where you can submit tips on any other incident of retail theft.

Image: Alameda Police Department via Facebook