- He hasn't even officially announced his mayoral candidacy yet, but SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin was trading barbs with Mayor London Breed about housing policy on Monday. Breed held a press conference with SF YIMBY and others to criticize Peskin and supervisors for trying to scale back her legislation aimed at allowing developers to build denser projects. [Chronicle]
- Going to cast a ballot today? Check out SFist's guides to the local ballot propositions and the local judge election that's happening. Also, maybe consider voting for Barbara Lee or Katie Porter for Senate so that we don't have a silly race between Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey.
- An arrest has been made in a shooting last week in which a man allegedly shot into a San Leandro apartment complex and injured a four-year-old boy. Police say that 33-year-old Adam Johnson of Oakland had come to the complex to retrieve a car that he had reported stolen. [KTVU]
- One person was injured in a home-invasion robbery in Kensington Monday morning, and thieves made off with the residents' wallets, phones, and a safe. [East Bay Times]
- Governor Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco on Monday stumping for the 'Yes on 1' campaign, meeting with union workers and city leaders. [NBC Bay Area]
- Overshadowed by the big Senate race in today's primary is the race to fill Barbara Lee's House seat, which also faces a big primary contest today. [KTVU]
- The East Bay city of Pittsburg is raising fines for illegal dumping, because apparently the city has been a favorite dumping ground for people's mattresses and old furniture. [East Bay Times]
Photo: SFist