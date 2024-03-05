People who roll over in bed and start their Instagram scrolling may have found their feeds not loading today, after a major widespread outage appeared to have begun around 7 a.m. Pacific Time.

Meta hasn't shared any details as of this writing, but Down Detector began showing tens of thousands of reports of outages on Instagram starting right at 7 am Pacific/10 am Eastern on the dot. And as CBS News reports, many users were reporting being kicked out of the apps altogether and being asked to log back in.

Given that this is Super Tuesday in the US, with big primary election contests happening all across the country, many people on X are speculating that this could be a targeted cyber attack.

Is Instagram not working for anyone else? — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 5, 2024 the way it’s voting day for the presidential primaries in 16 states & both FB & IG are down… pic.twitter.com/hGHQgch3uJ — meghan hughes (@MeghanHughes) March 5, 2024



As TechCrunch notes, outages this widespread at Meta are highly unusual, "given the size and scale of its network and the redundancies built in."

The only confirmation we have from inside the company is from Communications Director Andy Stone, on Xitter.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

And, of course, this has given Elon Musk cause to gloat.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

There have been reports of possible outages on other services as well, including YouTube, Snapchat, and Google, but it's not yet clear if these are connected.

All we know is that Xitter appears to be working just fine, and Musk as plenty of time this morning to post memes about it.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Solen Feyissa