A very heavy drug bust, as SFPD says they arrested four people for having 44 pounds of illegal drugs, and all were East Bay residents who allegedly supplied “street-level dealers who frequent the Tenderloin.”

SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey has been saying for a while that much of the Tenderloin drug trade is carried out by people who don’t live in San Francisco. An SFPD mega-bust that went down Wednesday sure lends that theory some credibility. SFPD searched the homes of four suspected drug kingpins who live in Hayward and San Leandro. They said these four individuals were allegedly suppliers to people whom they recognized as “street-level dealers who frequent the Tenderloin.”

So SFPD conducted a search-and-seizure at the four individuals’ homes on Wednesday. Boy did their hunch appear to be correct.

An investigation with several allied agencies has led to the seizure of more than 44 pounds of illegal narcotics including more than 8 pounds of fentanyl and more than 32 pounds of methamphetamine. These deadly drugs were on their way to the TL. ➡️ https://t.co/Rk1RqRfSKE pic.twitter.com/Z1dgwDvjud — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 23, 2024

“The searches yielded more than 44 pounds of illegal narcotics including more than eight pounds of fentanyl and more than 32 pounds of methamphetamine,” SFPD said in a Friday press release. “Officers also seized an un-serialized firearm, also known as a ghost gun, and several thousand dollars in U.S. currency.”

SFPD Chief Bill Scott is understandably boasting about this one.

“I want to thank our outstanding officers who spent months investigating this case,” Scott said in the release. “Their work led to a large amount of narcotics being taken off the streets and the arrest of four high-level drug dealers. Our officers will continue to work diligently on these cases and the SFPD is committed to sustaining the effort to dismantle the drug markets in San Francisco.”

The suspects arrested are all East Bay residents: Cristofer Raudales-Canaca (19), Misael Alfonso Raudales Canaca (26), Enis Angelica Cruz-Arteage (50), and Angelica Michell Velasquez-Cruz (26). All are now in custody at the Alameda County Jail.

While arrests have been made, this is still an active investigation. If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: @SFPD via Twitter

