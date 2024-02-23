- Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to allegations that his company failed to pay for a 4,000-pie order from The Giving Pies, a Black-owned San Jose bakery, as we previously covered, saying he would “make things good.” The bakery had received a last-minute $6,000 order from Tesla on Valentine's Day, but outlets reported that the the bakery never received payment after sending several invoices to Tesla. [KRON4]
- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was spotted filming a John Deere ad in SF's Bernal Heights neighborhood, alongside 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, on Thursday. It’s not his first rodeo — Purdy had previously appeared in an Instagram video last year operating a John Deere combine on his fiancée Jenna Brandt's family farm. [KPIX]
- The staff of Good Vibrations, the Bay Area-based chain of sex-positive adult toy retailers, has successfully voted to unionize. After filing for a union election in January, workers from all eight locations overwhelmingly supported the unionization effort, with 24 votes in favor and 2 against. [Bay Area Reporter]
- An East Bay neighborhood was hit hard by thieves overnight — police say that over 50 car break-ins occurred late Thursday night in West Berkeley. [Berkeley Scanner]
- The storm that hit California earlier this week left some lingering damage on the coast, forcing the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to close two beaches indefinitely after thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean from damaged sewer lines and manholes. [SFGATE]
- After all the rain in the Bay last weekend, you can expect relatively mild weather with chilly nights this weekend. [NWS on X]
- A New York jury found that ex-NRA leader Wayne LaPierre misspent millions of dollars from the organization on personal expenses, and ordered LaPierre to repay $4,351,231. [KNTV]
Feature image via Unsplash/Flemming Fuchs.