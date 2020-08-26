The San Francisco Police Department's Taraval Neighborhood Unit just announced the arrests of four SF residents and the seizure of over two dozen firearms, ammunition, and "various narcotics" following a raid on a residence last week.

The bust happened on Friday, August 21, and the SFPD issued a release today announcing the arrests of four suspects: 60-year-old Bart Yoldi, 37-year-old Ahmad Aboudallah, 38-year-old Gina Costello, and 51-year-old Todd Brown, all of San Francisco. The SFPD's Tactical Unit served a search warrant at the home on the the 1500 block of 48th Avenue, and seized 29 arms including at least a half dozen that appear to be military-style, automatic or semi-automatic assault rifles.

There even appears to be one rifle with a sight on it packed surreptitiously in a violin case.

❗️News Release❗️



SFPD Officers Make Multiple Arrests Involving Illegal Firearms and Narcotics ➡️ https://t.co/MUkYP9EU4q



Special shoutout to our officers from the Tactical Unit, Specialist Team, and Taraval Neighborhood Team for the great work!

What was this crew up to, you ask? Well, their charges include multiple counts of possession of an assault weapon, criminal storage of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing and/or assembling a firearm, possession of a silencer, possession of short-barreled rifles/sawed off shotguns, and possession of firearm by a prohibited person among other violations.

Methamphetamines are the only drugs named in the charges, but there were allegedly "various narcotics" found.

The investigation remains open and the items seized are still being processed by the department.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.