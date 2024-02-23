- After his meeting with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco Thursday, President Biden went to one last fundraiser on the Peninsula. It took place at a mansion in Los Altos Hills, and tickets ran $6,000 to $100,000 apiece. [ABC 7]
- What do you know? PG&E posted a 25% boost in profits after hiking rates for customers across Norther California. Profits in 2023 surged to over $2.2 billion, which is great news for PG&E shareholders, but not for ordinary people who need electricity. [ABC 7]
- At a hardware store in the Marina, Fredericksen Hardware and Paint, shoppers are being given personal escorts through the store during early and late hours in order to deter shoplifting. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Black-owned small business in San Jose, The Giving Pies, has seen business boom this week after a story went viral about Tesla canceling an order at the shop worth $6,000. [KTVU]
- Following that other poll that showed Republican Steve Garvey well ahead, a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California has Rep. Katie Porter in a dead heat with Garvey for second place in the primary. [Bay Area News Group]
- People in coastal areas of the Bay Area still rely on telephone landlines because cell service is often weak. [KPIX]
- Burglars at a home in Saratoga made off with a significant haul, stealing nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry and personal items. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Emma