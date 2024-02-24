- A lawsuit regarding homeless sweeps in San Francisco has been put on hold by a federal judge, pending a Supreme Court review of a similar case from Oregon named “Grants Pass v. Johnson.” The Ninth Court of Appeals ruled in Grants Pass that people can live outside if there is no available shelter space, and the SF lawsuit, filed by the Coalition on Homelessness, accuses the city of destroying encampments without providing housing (SF currently has a preliminary injunction preventing the removal of street encampments without providing alternative housing solutions). [KRON4]
- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $35 million. This deal, when signed, would set a record for annual coaching contract value. [SFGATE]
- After permanently closing on New Year's Eve, longtime Oakland iconic dive bar Ruby Roomhas been bought by a neighboring business. The majority and founding owner, Alfredo Botello, sold it to Dawit Kidane and Gibtsait Abraha, owners of an Ethiopian restaurant nearby. [KRON4]
- Enrique Ramirez-Calmo was convicted of murder in connection with a 2021 mass shooting at a house party in Richmond. The incident resulted in the death of three individuals — Andres Morales-Garcia, Rudy Godinez-Aguilar, and Hector Rigoberto — and left four others injured. [Chronicle]
- Mychal Threets, the popular Bay Area librarian who went viral on social media, announced his resignation on Friday. Threets, who served as the supervising librarian for Fairfield Civic Center Library in Solano County, posted a video explaining that he is leaving his job on March 1 to prioritize his mental health. [Chronicle]
- Two cities in Contra Costa County, Oakley and Pleasant Hill, were hit by cyberattacks on Thursday. It’s unclear if the attacks were related to one another, or a similar one that got Oakland last year. [KNTV]
Feature image via Unsplash/Anurag Arora.