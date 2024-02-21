A private plane belonging to Google co-founder Sergey Brin crashed off Half Moon Bay last year, killing both pilots onboard, and one pilot’s widow is now suing Brin and Google for allegedly making improper modifications to the plane and obstructing the crash investigation.

Bay Area news headlines in January covered a tragic plane crash in Half Moon Bay that took the lives of two young couples in their 20s. It did not receive the same amount of media attention last May when a different small plane crashed off Half Moon Bay, killing both pilots onboard, Lance Maclean and Dean Rushfeldt.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is facing a wrongful-death suit in California over a crash involving one of the billionaire’s planes https://t.co/HP4A9m4g0t — Bloomberg (@business) February 20, 2024



What we did not realize at the time was that the plane belonged to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who still sits on parent company Alphabet’s board, and is the ninth-wealthiest person alive. Now Bloomberg reports that the wife of the pilot, Maclean, is now suing Brin in a wrongful-death lawsuit, blaming improper modifications to the aircraft.

The plane is seen above. It’s a Viking Air Ltd. DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400. Brin was apparently fond of using the small craft so his guests could island-hop, as he owns a private island in Fiji. The suit claims the craft didn’t have enough fuel capacity to travel from the Bay Area to Hawaii, which is the first leg of the trip to Fiji. So Brin hired a maintenance company to add an auxiliary fuel tank, which reportedly malfunctioned and caused the crash.

The suit also alleges that Brin obstructed recovery efforts for the plane and the two victims.

“Brin is among the richest people in the world,” attorneys for the plaintiff, the widowed Maria Magdalena Olarte, said in the lawsuit. “If he wanted to recover the aircraft and the remains of those lost, it would be done.”

Elon's face makes a cameo in the lawsuit against Sergey Brin and Google that was filed this month pic.twitter.com/ckTm1VnLhq — Kate Irwin (@pixiekate13) February 21, 2024



Aaaand for good measure, there is an Elon Musk cameo in the complaint.

The suit also names Google as a defendant, as the company was also a part-owner of the plane, as well as the maintenance company that performed the faulty fuel tank work. But it also singles out Brin for a lack of cooperation with the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the wake of the crash.

“From the outset of the crash, despite publicly assuring Plaintiff that her husband’s remains would be recovered, Brin and his agents decided to leave him at the bottom of the ocean along with evidence that would establish that Defendants were responsible for the crash that killed the two pilots,” the complaint states.

The suit was filed in a Santa Clara County Superior Court. Representatives for Alphabet and Brin did not return comment to Bloomberg on the case.

Image: Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Director of Google X and Special Projects, attends an event debuting the new Google self driving car outside the Google X labs in Mountain View, CA. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)