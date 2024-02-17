A 16-year-old girl from San Francisco has been missing for more than two days, and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Authorities are searching for the girl, Mizan Dadres-Oman, who was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Foerster Street, per the Chronicle. She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing around 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark red sweatpants

Dadres-Oman is especially at risk because she has a central auditory processing disorder, which means she has the logic and reasoning of a younger preteen, according to an SFPD press release.

An official Ebony Alert has been issued about her disappearance in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. She also reportedly is known to visit the Sunnyside Playground and Mount Davidson, in the Miraloma neighborhood, where she went missing, per KRON4.

SFPD says anyone with information about Dadres-Oman can call 911 or the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444. They can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”