- BART officials announced a temporary suspension of Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae due to track work from Saturday through Monday. It's also raining, so if you're taking the train, expect some delays. [KNTV]
- After a boys high school basketball rivalry game between San Francisco’s St. Ignatius and Junipero Serra High School of San Mateo, a "group of juveniles" got into a physical fight near on Tuesday night. A post on Signal said that up to 100 people were involved in the altercation that took place near 36th Avenue and Ortega Street. [SFGATE]
- Twenty-five students at a Napa high school got sick on Thursday in a choir class, resulting in five hospitalizations and a temporary shelter-in-place. Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the illness. [ABC7]
- A 19-year-old UC Berkeley student found dead at a UC Berkeley dorm is believed to have died from a suspected drug overdose. He was identified as the son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. [SFGATE]
- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Bay Area next week as part of a campaign and fundraising trip through California, starting Tuesday. This marks his return to the region after participating in the APEC summit in San Francisco last November. [KNTV]
- Police in Santa Cruz arrested Jeffrey Kendall late Friday night in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Pinole the same day. [KTVU]
- A newly proposed state law would double the fines for protesters who block highway traffic, following several high-profile protests calling for a ceasefire in Palestine statewide. [Chronicle]
- An Antioch library is temporarily closing after reports of drug dealing, robberies, and public sex on the property. [KTVU]
