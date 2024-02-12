Two people had to be rescued Sunday night amid hazardous surf near the Golden Gate, after their boat became disabled and was taking on water.

The call for help came just before 8 p.m. Sunday, and a search and rescue mission got underway for a vessel that has not been described by the San Francisco Fire Department.

Radio communications with the vessel appear to have been spotty, and the vessel had apparently lost power amid large waves and treacherous surf.

At 8 p.m., the SFFD said they had re-established radio contact and had located the vessel with two individuals onboard.

UPDATE#SFFDRB1 Rescue Boat 1, along with @USCGPACAREA vessel and aircraft, are on scene.



The two adults ARE OKAY due in part to the efforts of the vessel's Captain and your SFFD and Coast Guard. #yoursffd will be providing a vessel tow to Clipper Cove. https://t.co/lfvQHi4UJV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 12, 2024

The rescue was successful, with support from the U.S. Coast Guard, and the SFFD provided a tow for the disabled boat to Clipper Cove. An SFFD tweet said the two individuals were okay in part due "to the efforts of the vessel's captain."

The hazardous surf was not part of any weather-service advisory on Sunday, and weather on Sunday was relatively balmy and nice.

This it the first rescue like this to occur since late November, when multiple boats and swimmers in and around the Bay needed rescue amid a high-surf and sneaker-wave advisory.

Photo: Amy Vosters/Unsplash