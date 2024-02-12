Your San Francisco 49ers have to somehow process and hopefully rebound from blowing yet another 10-point Super Bowl lead to the Kansas City Chiefs, but if it's any consolation, oddsmakers have installed the 49ers as favorites to win next year’s championship.

There’s some very painful Monday morning quarterbacking in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ 25-22 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and we don’t have Jimmy Garoppolo to blame for this one. In the Chronicle, Scott Ostler is calling it the “Déjà Vu Bowl,” as it so agonizingly reminiscent of the blown fourth quarter lead in the Niners’ 2020 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

And ESPN points out that in the only two Super Bowls that have ever gone to overtime, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has coached in the losing side in both (he was the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator in the infamous “28-3” game where the Falcons blew that lead to Tom Brady and the Patriots.) And Shanahan is now 0-4 against the Chiefs as 49ers head coach, and Sunday was the Niners’ third straight Super Bowl loss, though one of those one was a Coach Jim Harbaugh loss.

A quiet and cold realization seemed to be hitting all of the 49ers tonight: They may never win a Super Bowl. Maybe it's just not to be.https://t.co/IgI9sex2qY — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 12, 2024



ESPN’s piece contemplates whether the 49ers’ championship window may be closing, and Tim Kawakami wonders the same in The Athletic. After all, it seems that in the current NFL as we know it, you have to get past Patrick Mahomes. And the 49ers have shown the inability to do that.

But they still could! Heck, Mahomes could even lose in the playoffs, and maybe the 49ers would not face him in any theoretical future Super Bowl. And remember, the 49ers have pretty much everyone on this stacked roster coming back. The only question marks are contract extensions for guys already under contract next year — namely Brandon Aiyuk, and they should probably be thinking of giving Brock Purdy some kind of extension/raise. The Chronicle’s don’t blame Kyle Shanahan thinkpiece rightfully notes that Shanahan “has built the 49ers into the NFL’s second-most successful franchise of the past five seasons.”

Will Travis Kelce throw a huge fit and throw he’s helmet ♥️ #BadSuperBowlPropBets pic.twitter.com/dafIPX7w0Z — Justinnnnnn☕️🤗 (@fivefortweeting) February 8, 2024



And there were moments when the 49ers looked like they may have had this one. They were up 10-0 four-and-a-half minutes before halftime, which had Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce throwing his helmet and shoving his coach. Bay Area News Group points out that the 49ers “led in the second, third and fourth quarters plus overtime,” yet still found a way to lose.

Three crucial mistakes will haunt the 49ers and their fans this offseason, and if any one of these mistakes hadn’t happened we’d probably be celebrating a championship today. Christian McCaffrey fumbled in the first quarter when it looked like the 49ers were cruising for a sure score. That disastrous botched punt in the third quarter handed the Chiefs their first lead. And yes, more trouble for place kicker Jake Moody.

I just know what's playing in Jake Moody's mind rn pic.twitter.com/0ouvdY1GEA — Rogue Stereo ➐ (@Rogue_Stereo) February 12, 2024

Will Moody be blamed for the blocked extra point in the fourth quarter? He might, because it feeds into a narrative that he misses kicks. Though the Sporting News points out it was more the offensive line’s fault. Still, if that extra point was made, the Chiefs could not have tied the game and sent it into overtime with a field goal, and the fourth quarter would have looked a lot different.

But take heart, 49ers fans, next year could look a lot different too. The early odds are out for next year’s Super Bowl, and the 49ers are the favorites to win it all in those way-too-early betting odds.

Image: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after they connected on a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)