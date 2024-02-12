A Pleasant Hill park staff member was tragically found stabbed to death after he didn't come home from work this past weekend.

The employee, 37-year-old Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg, worked as a janitor at Pleasant Hill Park, but didn’t return home after his shift Friday night, as KNTV reported. Worried, his wife reportedly drove to the park to check on him around 5 a.m. Saturday, and discovered him unresponsive in a parking lot next to the park. Emergency responders were not able to revive him.

The park at 147 Gregory Lane was closed on Saturday amid the active homicide investigation. Neighbors told outlets that the area is usually very quiet and safe, and felt shocked and unsettled by the news.

Pleasant Hill police haven’t identified any suspects yet, according to the Chronicle. They’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

Additionally, Jacobo’s family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help contribute to funeral costs and other expenses. Upwards of $14,000 has been donated, surpassing its goal of $10,000. Jacobo is also survived by two young children.

“It feels so unreal how his life was taken in such a violent and cowardly way,” reads the GoFundMe, organized by his sister. “Santiago was a kind hardworking man and will be missed by many loved ones.”

Image of Jacobo family via GoFundMe.



Image of Santiago Jacobo via GoFundMe.