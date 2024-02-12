- Reactions were not all negative, but the 49ers Faithful were pretty exhausted and wistful at the near-win, last-second loss at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night. Jubilation at the Chase Center's Thrive City was quickly snuffed out, and as one fan told KTVU, "That’s tough, I ain’t gonna lie, that’s tough." Said another, "We had a Quest for Six, but we didn’t come through. You know what? I’m very proud of the San Francisco 49ers." [KTVU]
- While everyone was prepared for an all-night party in the Mission District, the 49ers' loss in the final seconds of overtime left a lot of fans despondent, and the bars emptied quickly Sunday night and the neighborhood stayed quiet. [KPIX]
- Mayor London Breed and Sup. Rafael Mandelman were watching the big game at Detour in the Castro on Sunday. [Xitter]
- The "police activity" that delayed BART trains for hours Sunday morning and caused residual delays into the afternoon, frustrating some riders' efforts to get to Super Bowl watch parties on time, was due to a dead body found on the tracks at Daly City Station, BART later confirmed. [ABC 7]
- San Mateo police arrested at least one individual last week after spotting several people in a car with a baseball bat, who were found in possession of two guns, ski masks, and some marijuana. [KRON4]
- A theft of $900 worth of LEGO sets led to a high-speed chase in Vallejo on Friday in which a suspect on parole jumped out of a moving vehicle going 50 miles per hour, survived, and was later arrested and admitted to the theft. [KTVU]
- The man who ignited a smoke device at a gender-reveal party in San Bernardino County in September 2020, sparking the El Dorado Fire which killed one firefighter and scorched 36 square miles of land, Refugio Jimenez Jr., has pleaded guilty to several charges including involuntary manslaughter. [Associated Press]
- Vallejo native H.E.R. was in the national spotlight Sunday playing guitar and performing alongside Usher in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. [KRON4]
Top image: A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts during the Super Bowl Live Site/ VIP Party at Marvel Stadium on February 12, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/Getty Images)