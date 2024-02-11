Caltrans will close some highway off-ramps in SF Sunday night, as well as reroute some buses ahead of the Super Bowl.

The off-ramps scheduled to be closed are: US-101 Southbound, Cesar Chavez St.; US-101 Northbound, Cesar Chavez St.; US-101 Northbound, Mission St./Duboce St.; I-280 Northbound, San Jose Ave.; I-280 Northbound, Geneva Ave.; and I-280 Southbound, Geneva Ave. Motorists are advised to expect delays, according to the agency.

Additionally, SF officials are expecting celebrations in the Mission District and preemptively rerouting Muni buses starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. (That’s similar to during the NFC championship game.) The buses will avoid Mission Street, 24th Street, and 16th Street, the popular spots for Niners fan celebrations and take alternate parallel streets.

Affected lines include the California, Powell / Hyde, and Powell / Mason Cable Cars; 12 Folsom/Pacific; 14 Mission and 14R Mission Rapid; 22 Fillmore; 27 Bryant; 33 Ashbury/18th Street; 48 Quintara/24th Street; 49 Van Ness/Mission; 55 Dogpatch; and 67 Bernal Heights.

Officials are also warning that neighborhood celebrations could cause congestion Sunday night, and they might have to restrict car access to Mission St. from Valencia to South Van Ness between 15th and 26th streets, as well as to 24th St. from 23rd to 25th streets between Valencia and Potrero.

