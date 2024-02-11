- Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Super Bowl LVIII featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, is kicking off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas. [ABC7]
- It’s a rematch of 2019’s Super Bowl, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. That was Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl title. [NBC Sports]
- You can watch the game on streaming, or check out one of the many watch parties around the Bay. There are parties for everyone, even Swifties and Chiefs fans. [Yahoo / Standard]
- SF authorities are asking people to be safe. “Please don't do dumb stuff," said Jeanine Nicholson, San Francisco Fire Department chief. [ABC7]
- A bunch of police activity on BART has limited service Sunday morning. As of 10 a.m., BART said there was no service on the Blue, Red, and Green lines in San Francisco. [KPIX]
- Another Walgreens in San Francisco is closing. The store at 275 Sacramento Street is set to shutter on Feb. 27. [KRON4]
- A 12-year-old who got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter on Saturday night. [Chronicle]
- The Martinez Refining Company reported another accidental release of petroleum coke dust on Saturday afternoon. [KTVU]
Feature image of Allegiant Stadium field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images.