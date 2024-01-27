Sunday is the San Francisco 49ers' pivotal NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, and local transit agencies have prepared a whole plan with possible street and highway ramp closures, as well as Muni service changes, ahead of the expected hubbub.

The much-anticipated game is set to take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. SFMTA and California Highway Patrol's proposed changes are slated to go into effect shortly after halftime, contingent on the game's outcome.

Possible Street Closures and Muni Service Changes in the Mission

Two popular celebration spots, 24th Street between Potrero Avenue and Valencia Street, and Mission Street between 21st and Cesar Chavez streets, are earmarked for potential street closures from 5:30 p.m. through 10 p.m., or until the roads are clear.

"In anticipation of possible public reactions to the outcome of the game that may impact Muni service in the Mission District, the SFMTA has developed service contingency plans to be implemented if necessary," the agency said on its website.

Muni vehicles will still have limited access to certain locations in these areas, facilitating east- and westbound transportation, according to the agency.

In terms of Muni, several bus lines reroutes through the designated celebration zones are planned, starting at 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. These lines are:

14 Mission

14R Mission Rapid

27 Bryant

48 Quintara/24th Street

49 Van Ness/Mission

67 Bernal Heights

Riders can expect temporary adjustments, as Muni is planning to skip stops inside of the celebration areas and rout to alternate nearby streets.

Highway Off-Ramp Closures

California Highway Patrol has also tentatively scheduled several off-ramp closures for SF freeways "to enhance public safety due to an anticipated increase traffic and pedestrian congestion," from 7:00 P.M. until 12:00 A.M. on Sunday.

These off-ramps are scheduled to be closed:

US-101 Southbound, Cesar Chavez St. off-ramp

US-101 Northbound, Cesar Chavez St. off-ramp

US-101 Northbound, Mission St./Duboce St. off-ramp

I-280 Northbound, San Jose Ave off-ramp

I-280 Northbound, Geneva Ave off-ramp

I-280 Southbound, Geneva Ave off-ramp

SFMTA officials advise residents to stay informed through various channels, including their Twitter account for real-time updates or real-time Muni alerts. CHP is recommending drivers follow 511 on X or look at Caltrans' real-time traffic map.

Feature image of 49ers' Deebo Samuel and George Kittle at NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California, via Ryan Kang/Getty Images.