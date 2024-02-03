- A San Francisco man, Dennis James Duree, 39, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a double stabbing in the South of Market neighborhood on December 28, 2023. The incident resulted in the death of Brandon Mitchell, 45, and injuries to a 38-year-old woman. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco District Attorney's Office officially launched an investigation into potential criminal wrongdoing at nonprofit SF Safe, which came under scrutiny for misspending funds. Mayor London Breed stated that the city attorney and controller are also examining SF Safe's contracts, as concerns about outstanding debts, including $445,000 in rent, and contracts with city departments have surfaced. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said that all staff members, from executives to interns, will be flown to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11. They made a similar move in 2020 when the 49ers flew their entire front office staff and their families to Miami. [KTVU]
- Santa Cruz is battening the hatches ahead of this weekend’s storm, especially beachside residents [KPIX]
- Santa Clara county has opened up warming centers to make sure that people are able to stay safe and dry. [Mercury News]
- ABC7 has live coverage, including some road closures.
