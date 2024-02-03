A San Francisco man was arrested after being found in a car linked to a kidnapping last week, the Colma Police Department said on Friday.

As Colma police wrote on social media, the vehicle, a white sedan, was tied to a kidnapping that occurred earlier that day, on January 27th, in a nearby city. Police said the victim was safe and able to report the incident to police.

Police found the car via an automated license plate reader, and subsequently detained him and took him into custody while he was in in a drive-thru of a business in the 500 block of Serramonte Boulevard, per KRON4 (Google Maps shows that there’s a McDonald’s on that block).

Colma police, assisted by San Bruno Police Department and the Daly City Police Department, conducted a “high-risk felony” stop that led to the arrest of the sole occupant of the car, a 25-year-old San Francisco resident. They also found a loaded handgun in the car.

Police haven't released more details, including the identity of the suspect, victim, or attempted kidnapping, yet.

Image via Colma Police Department.