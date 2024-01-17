One man died and another woman was injured in a double-stabbing at around 5:30 a.m. on December 28 in SoMa. SFPD determined their suspect and arrested him last week, and he appears to have a history of armed robbery.

In the waning days of 2023, we reported on a double-stabbing in South of Market at Mission and Washburn streets the early morning of December 28, which left a 45-year-old man dead, and a 38-year-old woman hospitalized. By January 2, the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the male victim as Brandon Mitchell, and his was SF’s final homicide of 2023.

SFPD came up with their suspect pretty quickly, though they’re not saying how. But the Chronicle reports that police have arrested 39-year-old SF man Dennis Duree for both stabbings.

“Through the course of the investigation the suspect was identified as 39-year-old male Dennis Duree of San Francisco,” SFPD said in a Tuesday press release. “On Thursday, January 11, 2024, SFPD officers assigned to Southern Station were patrolling the area of 8th and Mission Streets when they observed Duree standing on the southeast corner at approximately 7:40 a.m. and placed him under arrest for the outstanding warrant."

Duree has been booked on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and assault with a deadly weapon, and remains booked in SF County Jail.

It appears Duree has a prior armed robbery conviction from 2005, as a San Francisco man matching Duree’s name and age was also arrested for two armed robberies committed the night of May 1, 2005. In both cases Duree allegedly threatened to kill the robbery victims.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View