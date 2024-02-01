- After last year's heartbreaking closure of Castro bar Harvey’s, the new bar coming in was slated to be called Brut. But after a trademark dispute, its new name will be Pink Swallow. The SF Planning Commission had to authorize Pink Swallow’s permit request because it had nighttime entertainment uses, and because it's taking over the adjacent former Puff 'n Stuff space at 504 Castro Street. It will be managed by the team behind Castro nightclub Beaux. [Hoodline]
- A whole new batch of red lanterns have been placed up in Chinatown, designed by an Oakland-based artist and described as “the cutting edge of Avant Garde art." These are not the same traditional lanterns that were replaced this past August, but instead a new design that will be mixed with the previous lanterns in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations. [KGO]
- In the wake of the “Die slow motherfuckers” Twitter rant from local tech executive Garry Tan that was directed at seven members of the SF Board of Supervisors, and the death threat mailers these inspired sent to three sitting SF supervisors, we learn that two more supervisors received the threatening mailers. On Wednesday we reported that three SF supervisors received the mailers saying “Garry Tan is right! I wish a slow and painful death for you and your loved ones,”: Myrna Melgar, Aaron Peskin, and Dean Preston. On Thursday, Mission Local reported that Supervisors Connie Chan and Hillary Ronen also received the threatening mailers. [Mission Local]
- The New Belgium Brewing Taproom & Restaurant that opened in Mission Bay in 2021 has permanently closed, amidst continuing hard times for the craft brewing industry. [Chronicle]
- A 38-year-old Las Vegas man who killed two Bay Area women on the Strip in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. [Bay Area News Group]
- We noted earlier this week that a planned 61-story tower at First and Mission streets was foreclosed and the developers would likely be hauled into court. Now we learn that same developer Oceanwide has a stalled tower in L.A. that’s completely covered in tagging and graffiti. [John Schreiber via Twitter]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist